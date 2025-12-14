The Kansas City Chiefs are in unprecedented territory with Patrick Mahomes. With a 6–7 record, they no longer have any chance to win the AFC West, meaning there will be a new champion in the division for the first time since 2015.

However, not all is lost. The Chiefs still have hopes of making the playoffs, but if they want to keep dreaming of an unlikely Super Bowl run, they need to beat the Los Angeles Chargers at home.

The big question is what happens if the Kansas City Chiefs lose again. In a shocking scenario, that could lead to Andy Reid’s team being eliminated and, likely, the end of a dynasty.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happens if Chiefs lose to Chargers?

If the Chiefs lose to the Chargers, they could be eliminated if the Bills defeat the Patriots, the Jaguars beat the Jets, and the Texans secure a victory over the Cardinals. If all of those results occur, Patrick Mahomes and his teammates would be eliminated in Week 15.

Are Chiefs eliminated from NFL playoffs with a loss to Chargers?

The Chiefs could be eliminated with a loss to the Chargers if the results we mentioned earlier fall into place. It’s important to remember that the Kansas City Chiefs currently lose the tiebreakers in head-to-head matchups against the Bills, Jaguars, Chargers, and Texans.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Travis Kelce confirms retirement decision timeline with Chiefs

The only way for the Chiefs to stay alive if they lose at home to the Chargers is for the Bills, Jaguars, or Texans not to win, keeping the No. 7 spot within reach in the AFC.

Advertisement

Can the Chiefs make the playoffs?

The Chiefs can make the playoffs if they win all four of their remaining games and also get some help. The Indianapolis Colts would have to lose twice, and the Chargers would need to lose to Denver and one more game against either the Cowboys or the Texans. The loss to the Broncos is a must due to divisional record.