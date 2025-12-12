Trending topics:
MLB

MLB Rumors: NY Yankees set terms to re-sign Cody Bellinger amid multi-team interest

The New York Yankees have set conditions to re-sign Cody Bellinger, weighing his contract demands amid strong interest from multiple MLB teams this offseason.

By Alexander Rosquez

Cody Bellinger #35 with the New York Yankees.
© Michael Reaves/Getty ImagesCody Bellinger #35 with the New York Yankees.

The New York Yankees have yet to make a significant move this offseason, leaving fans and analysts eager for action. As the team assesses its roster following the Winter Meetings, one priority remains clear: retaining All-Star outfielder Cody Bellinger. The veteran’s future in the Bronx has become a key talking point across Major League Baseball.

Bellinger, represented by agent Scott Boras, has drawn attention from multiple teams, including the Philadelphia Phillies, Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, and Los Angeles Angels.

Despite this strong market, the Yankees have outlined clear parameters for any potential return, while General Manager Brian Cashman appears focused on balancing payroll flexibility with roster needs

Will the Yankees meet Bellinger’s contract demands?

According to MLB insider Hector Beauchamp, “Chatter in the lobby late about Bellinger has the Yankees standing firm with their 5-year offer, Boras is pushing for 7 years. Dollar figures as of now are unknown.” The standoff highlights the tension between what the Yankees are willing to pay and what Bellinger seeks in his next deal.

Cody Bellinger #35 of the Yankees looks on against the White Sox. Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Last season, Bellinger posted a .272/.334/.480 slash line, recording 29 home runs and 98 RBI with New York. He added 12 defensive runs saved and ranked in the 93rd percentile in outs above average.

What’s next for the Yankees’ offseason?

With Kyle Schwarber and Pete Alonso already under contract, Bellinger and Kyle Tucker remain the most significant free-agent priorities. Whether the Yankees adjust their offer or hold firm will shape their roster heading into 2026, and fans will be watching closely as negotiations unfold.

alexander rosquez
Alexander Rosquez
