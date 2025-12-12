Lionel Messi to get replacement for departing teammate as Inter Miami reportedly secure Argentine free agent for 2026

Inter Miami continue taking firm steps after winning their first MLS Cup, a campaign that ended with a 3–1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps in the final and decisive performances from Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende. Now the club reportedly appear close to securing an Argentine defender as a potential replacement for Marcelo Weigandt.

According to journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Facundo Mura has reached a verbal agreement to join Javier Mascherano’s team once his contract with Racing expires on December 31.

The right back from General Roca, who will become a free agent, is expected to sign a three-year deal and fill the vacancy left by Weigandt’s departure. “Everything is already agreed. He is leaving Racing as a free agent and will sign a three-year contract. A few days ago, Costas made one last attempt to keep him, but the player insisted he wanted to leave. Although a few details are still pending, I can confirm he will be Inter Miami’s new right back,” Merlo reported, anticipating an important move for a position that urgently needed reinforcement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mura’s potential arrival is also tied to the continuity of Ian Fray, who earned the starting role last season and recently extended his contract through 2029. The combination of a consolidated defender and a fullback with strong projection would strengthen a defensive unit that Mascherano considers essential to competing at a high level throughout the season.

Facundo Mura of Racing Club.

Advertisement

Inter Miami continue working to keep a competitive roster

Beyond that, Inter Miami secured another critical objective. The club confirmed the permanent acquisition of Rodrigo De Paul’s rights from Atletico Madrid, ensuring his long-term presence as both a tactical and emotional complement to Lionel Messi.

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi makes MLS history with another award after leading Inter Miami to Cup win

Meanwhile, Tomas Allende is evaluating offers, with River Plate among the interested clubs, following his standout appearance in the championship match. In this context, the Inter Miami front office has already begun shaping the squad that will defend their title.

Advertisement

As mentioned earlier, Inter Miami also finalized a contract extension for Ian Fray, a young defender who has developed into a key supporting piece alongside Messi. The academy product now remains under contract through the 2028–29 MLS season, reinforcing the long-term structure around the team’s core stars.