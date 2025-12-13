When are Flamengo and PSG playing? Date and time for FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final

Flamengo and Paris Saint-Germain are set to collide in one of the most anticipated matches on the global club calendar, meeting in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final in Qatar. The matchup brings together South American flair and European pedigree, with both clubs carrying momentum and expectation into the decisive clash.

Flamengo arrive brimming with confidence after a controlled 2–0 victory over Pyramids FC, powered by goals from Leo Pereira and Danilo. The Brazilian side has looked balanced and assertive throughout the tournament, reinforcing its reputation as one of the most dangerous attacking teams outside Europe.

For PSG, the final represents another opportunity to translate domestic dominance into international silverware. Backed by experience in high-pressure fixtures and a roster built for marquee moments, the French champions enter the match aiming to assert their authority on the world stage.

When are Flamengo and PSG playing?

The FIFA Intercontinental Cup 2025 final between Flamengo and PSG will be played on December 17, 2025, with kickoff scheduled for 1:00 p.m. local time in Qatar (5:00 a.m. ET). The match will take place at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al-Rayyan, Qatar, one of the venues set to host major international events in the region.

With contrasting styles, global fanbases, and a major international trophy on the line, the final is set to be a defining moment for both clubs as they chase worldwide recognition and silverware.

