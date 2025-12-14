Are Nick Chubb and Emari Demercado playing today in Cardinals vs Texans in 2025 NFL Week 15?

Both the Houston Texans and the Arizona Cardinals feature two of the most explosive running backs currently in the league. In this key Week 15 NFL matchup, the presence of Nick Chubb and Emari Demercado could prove crucial for their respective teams.

The latest update brings good news for the Cardinals, but not so much for CJ Stroud’s offense. According to the latest report from Adam Schefter on his X account, it appears that Demercado could be available to the staff, while Chubb is not expected to play this afternoon.

If Arizona’s RB indeed takes the field at NRG Stadium, we could witness a great matchup between him and one of the most solid defenses presented so far this season, the Texans’ defense.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What injury does Nick Chubb have?

The Houston Texans’ running back Nick Chubb is dealing with a rib injury during the latter stages of the 2025 season. He sustained the injury in Week 14, which forced him to exit the Texans’ victory over the Kansas City Chiefs early.

C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans hands the ball to Nick Chubb.

Advertisement

This situation subsequently may keep him out of the team’s Week 15 contest against the Arizona Cardinals as a precaution, marking a notable late-season setback for the veteran as the team competed for a playoff spot.

Advertisement

see also Cardinals didn’t want to give Kyler Murray more control

This season with the Texans, Chubb achieved solid production, logging 115 carries for a total of 472 rushing yards and scoring 3 touchdowns. His efficiency remained consistent, averaging 4.1 yards per carry before sustaining his late-season injury.

Advertisement

The impact of Demercado on the Cardinals’ offense

Emari Demercado achieved remarkably high efficiency on the Cardinals’ ground. Across 31 carries, he accumulated 241 rushing yards for an impressive average of 7.8 yards per carry. While he did not record a rushing touchdown (0 TDs), his explosive production provided a significant spark to his team’s running game.

Despite being listed as questionable for this matchup in Houston due to an ankle injury, the former TCU Horned Frogs player could be available, providing another weapon for Gannon’s offense.

Advertisement