Shedeur Sanders spoke about the great opportunity he has ahead with the Cleveland Browns after head coach Kevin Stefanski named him the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns for the rest of the season.

The rookie assured that this does not mean he has his place secured in the future and prefers to focus entirely on the big challenge he will face when the Browns visit the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

“That’s a long deep thought. That’s not in my focus. My focus right now is the team we’re playing ahead. The Chicago Bears. So, anything past that I’m not really focused on. Honestly, I’m thankful for it, but I’m not content with my situation, with everything and with leading this team.”

Is Shedeur Sanders starting for Browns vs Bears?

Yes. Shedeur Sanders is starting for the Browns against the Bears, and in fact, unless a catastrophe occurs, he will be the QB1 for the remaining four games of the 2025 season.

Despite the recent loss to the Tennessee Titans, Shedeur assured that the offense took a very important step forward, especially in the connection and communication between the quarterback and his wide receivers.

“We had that leap of faith this past week. Knowing that the receivers are going to be in the right places. Looking everybody in the eyes and saying: ‘I’m going to be there. I got you.’ Building that foundation and building that trust. I trust, you get the best out of me.”

