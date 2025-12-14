What happens if Ravens lose today against Bengals in 2025 NFL Week 15?

The uncertainty among Baltimore Ravens fans is palpable. Their team hasn’t delivered stellar performances during the regular season, and with just three games remaining, they’re desperately hoping for a miracle to clinch a playoff spot. Their first challenge on this crucial path is facing the Cincinnati Bengals.

If the Ravens lose to the Bengals this weekend in the 2025 NFL Week 15, their playoff chances plummet to a mere 17%. They’ll have to await the outcomes of other games, as these results could either bolster or further diminish their playoff prospects.

In this pressure-laden scenario, the Ravens will rely heavily on quarterback Lamar Jackson. He’s been pivotal in positively shifting the team’s mindset after a challenging start to the season, and he remains key to solidifying their chances for the remaining games.

Conversely, the Bengals must consider various scenarios that could pave their way to the postseason. Their fanbase is particularly anxious about the consequences of a loss to the Ravens, dreading a repeat of last season’s disappointments.

Ravens face uncertainty with three key players against Bengals

Among the roster concerns for Baltimore, three players have emerged as pivotal uncertainties for fans. According to the latest injury report on the team’s official website, the Ravens have listed the following players as questionable:

Rashod Bateman – WR

Tavius Robinson – OLB

Ar’Darius Washington – S

With these players’ statuses up in the air, the fanbase anxiously anticipates the rest of the roster stepping up against the Bengals, hoping for a victory that will keep playoff dreams alive.