Trending topics:
NFL

What happens if Ravens lose today against Bengals in 2025 NFL Week 15?

The Baltimore Ravens are set to face the Cincinnati Bengals, with more at stake than just a single game. As the NFL season nears its conclusion, the opportunities to secure a playoff spot are diminishing.

By Santiago Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up.
© Scott Taetsch/Getty ImagesLamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens warms up.

The uncertainty among Baltimore Ravens fans is palpable. Their team hasn’t delivered stellar performances during the regular season, and with just three games remaining, they’re desperately hoping for a miracle to clinch a playoff spot. Their first challenge on this crucial path is facing the Cincinnati Bengals.

If the Ravens lose to the Bengals this weekend in the 2025 NFL Week 15, their playoff chances plummet to a mere 17%. They’ll have to await the outcomes of other games, as these results could either bolster or further diminish their playoff prospects.

In this pressure-laden scenario, the Ravens will rely heavily on quarterback Lamar Jackson. He’s been pivotal in positively shifting the team’s mindset after a challenging start to the season, and he remains key to solidifying their chances for the remaining games.

Advertisement

Conversely, the Bengals must consider various scenarios that could pave their way to the postseason. Their fanbase is particularly anxious about the consequences of a loss to the Ravens, dreading a repeat of last season’s disappointments.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Ravens face uncertainty with three key players against Bengals

Among the roster concerns for Baltimore, three players have emerged as pivotal uncertainties for fans. According to the latest injury report on the team’s official website, the Ravens have listed the following players as questionable:

NFL News: Joe Burrow has reportedly made final decision on requesting trade from Bengals

see also

NFL News: Joe Burrow has reportedly made final decision on requesting trade from Bengals

  • Rashod Bateman – WR
  • Tavius Robinson – OLB
  • Ar’Darius Washington – S
Advertisement

With these players’ statuses up in the air, the fanbase anxiously anticipates the rest of the roster stepping up against the Bengals, hoping for a victory that will keep playoff dreams alive.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
Joe Burrow has reportedly made final decision on requesting trade
NFL

Joe Burrow has reportedly made final decision on requesting trade

Joe Burrow sends alarming message for Bengals as star quarterback hints retirement
NFL

Joe Burrow sends alarming message for Bengals as star quarterback hints retirement

What happens if the Bengals lose today to the Ravens in 2025 NFL Week 15?
NFL

What happens if the Bengals lose today to the Ravens in 2025 NFL Week 15?

What happens if Chiefs lose today vs Chargers
NFL

What happens if Chiefs lose today vs Chargers

Better Collective Logo