John Calipari calls two NBA stars the best point guards he’s ever coached

Arkansas men’s basketball coach John Calipari named two retired NBA stars the best point guards he’s had the chance to coach during his 33-year career that started in Massachusetts, continued in Memphis and then in Kentucky before he took over the Razorbacks ahead of last season.

Calipari has seen, coached, and faced a lot of talented players over the years, but when it comes to the best point guard he has ever coached, the answer is clear for the 66-year-old.

On Wednesday, the Arkansas coach caused a stir among college basketball fans when he named the two best PGs he had under his wing. With huge names such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Tyrese Maxey, or De’Aaron Fox, many would expect him to pick an active NBA player.

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Calipari gushes about Derrick Rose and John Wall

Calipari took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his opinion on this matter, going with Derrick Rose and John Wall as the two best PGs he ever coached.

Derrick Rose #1 of the Chicago Bulls moves against the Atlanta Hawks at the United Center on January 3, 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Hawks 76-74.

Advertisement

“Two of the best point guards and best teammates that I have ever coached. What I am most proud of is the men they have become. I can’t wait to see the impact they have with the rest of their lives!” Calipari tweeted.

Advertisement

Calipari coached Memphis from 2000 through 2009, taking a young but dominant Derrick Rose under his guidance. Rose led the Tigers to the 2008 national championship game before becoming the No. 1 selection in that year’s draft.

Advertisement

John Wall only spent a season with Kentucky in 2010, putting on remarkable numbers, becoming a consensus All-American, making it to the SEC All-Freshman team, and becoming the SEC tournament MVP on his way to the NBA.