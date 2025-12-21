The Detroit Lions received the help they needed from the Chicago Bears and are now just half a game behind the Green Bay Packers in the race for a Wild Card spot in the NFC.

A win against the Pittsburgh Steelers would leave them with a 40% chance of making the playoffs with only two weeks remaining on the schedule. Even a loss by the 49ers on Monday Night Football could bring another team into the fight for the No. 7 spot.

However, a loss could end their Super Bowl aspirations very quickly, depending on different result combinations. The reality is that the Lions need to win out to avoid elimination.

What happens if Lions lose today against Steelers?

If the Lions lose today against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit would fall to an 8-7 record, sitting one and a half games behind the Green Bay Packers with only two matchups left on the schedule in the race for the last wild card spot.

Can the Lions make the playoffs?

In this scenario for wild card spot, to make the playoffs with a loss against Pittsburgh, the Lions would have to beat the Vikings and Bears while hoping the Packers lose both of their remaining games against the Ravens and Vikings. In addition, the Panthers would need to lose at least once the rest of the way.

Can the Lions win the NFC North?

The Lions can win the NFC North if they defeat the Steelers, Vikings, and Bears, and if Chicago also loses in Week 17 to the San Francisco 49ers. In that scenario, Detroit and Chicago would finish with an 11–6 record, and the Lions would hold the tiebreaker. In this race for the NFC North lead, the Packers would also need to lose one of their two remaining games. Right now, Bears are leaders with 11-4.