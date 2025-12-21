What happened to Quinshon Judkins and who else is on the Browns RB depth chart?

The NFL is a tough business and rookie running back Quinshon Judkins might be the latest name to learn that in a cruel way. After receiving a pass, the Cleveland Browns rookie got tackled and was immediately injured.

The Browns already ruled him out and it seems like a gruesome leg and knee injury. The next running back on the depth chart is fellow rookie Dylan Sampson, followed by veteran Jerome Ford.

As soon as Judkins fell, he grimaced in pain and even hit the grass with frustration. Judkins was one of the best rookies in the NFL this season, being one of the few players on the Browns capable of creating explosive plays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Browns rely heavily on their rookies to produce

When you look at the Browns offense, the fact is rookies are the only positives. Shedeur Sanders has been capable of creating big plays as their quarterback. Then, Judkins was a rising star on the ground and tight end Harold Fannin was the safest target on the team.

Tweet placeholder

Advertisement

Having said that, now they will have to see how Judkins recovers. In the end, leg injuries are running back killers. Judkins is young and might recover perfectly, but it also raises some concerns.

Advertisement

It’s not the first time in recent years that Browns lose a star RB to gruesome injuries

Just a couple of years ago, Nick Chubb was arguably the best running back in the NFL. However, the then-Browns RB suffered a gruesome injury against the Steelers. He was never the same after that.

Advertisement

Now, the difference is Chubb was already a veteran by that point, while Judkins is much younger. Still, it’s not the first time the Browns’ heart is broke by an unfortunate event on their star RBs.