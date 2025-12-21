Trending topics:
NFL

What happened to Quinshon Judkins and who else is on the Browns RB depth chart?

The Cleveland Browns running back, Quinshon Judkins, suffered a leg injury and has been ruled out of the game.

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Quinshon Judkins #10 of the Cleveland Browns.
© Nick Cammett/Getty ImagesQuinshon Judkins #10 of the Cleveland Browns.

The NFL is a tough business and rookie running back Quinshon Judkins might be the latest name to learn that in a cruel way. After receiving a pass, the Cleveland Browns rookie got tackled and was immediately injured.

The Browns already ruled him out and it seems like a gruesome leg and knee injury. The next running back on the depth chart is fellow rookie Dylan Sampson, followed by veteran Jerome Ford.

As soon as Judkins fell, he grimaced in pain and even hit the grass with frustration. Judkins was one of the best rookies in the NFL this season, being one of the few players on the Browns capable of creating explosive plays.

Advertisement

Browns rely heavily on their rookies to produce

When you look at the Browns offense, the fact is rookies are the only positives. Shedeur Sanders has been capable of creating big plays as their quarterback. Then, Judkins was a rising star on the ground and tight end Harold Fannin was the safest target on the team.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Having said that, now they will have to see how Judkins recovers. In the end, leg injuries are running back killers. Judkins is young and might recover perfectly, but it also raises some concerns.

It’s not the first time in recent years that Browns lose a star RB to gruesome injuries

Just a couple of years ago, Nick Chubb was arguably the best running back in the NFL. However, the then-Browns RB suffered a gruesome injury against the Steelers. He was never the same after that.

Advertisement

Now, the difference is Chubb was already a veteran by that point, while Judkins is much younger. Still, it’s not the first time the Browns’ heart is broke by an unfortunate event on their star RBs.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Phillies must make key decision regarding JT Realmuto’s contract standoff
MLB

Phillies must make key decision regarding JT Realmuto’s contract standoff

What happens if Broncos lose to Jaguars today in 2025 NFL Week 16?
NFL

What happens if Broncos lose to Jaguars today in 2025 NFL Week 16?

Andy Reid and Chiefs lose Gardner Minshew teammates for rest of the season
NFL

Andy Reid and Chiefs lose Gardner Minshew teammates for rest of the season

MLB Rumors: Key Diamondbacks player reportedly targeted by NY Yankees expected to sign elsewhere
MLB

MLB Rumors: Key Diamondbacks player reportedly targeted by NY Yankees expected to sign elsewhere

Better Collective Logo