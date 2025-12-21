What happens if Buccaneers lose today to Panthers in 2025 NFL Week 16?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are facing the Carolina Panthers in Week 16 and it’s one of the most intriguing matchups because of how important it is. Hence, the question of what happens if they lose this game?

Right now, the Buccaneers have a 78% chance of going to the playoffs. If they lose today against the Panthers, their playoff probability drops all the way to 57%. Them being battling for the NFC South title makes this a key game for both franchises.

If the Bucs end up losing to the Panthers, then Carolina’s chances to go to the playoffs immediately boost from 22% to 43%. The fact is that with a win, the Panthers could get in prime position to win the division.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Panthers missed a golden opportunity last week

Last week, the Panthers had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the NFC South. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football. That opened the way for Carolina to beat the easy New Orleans Saints and take the lead of the division. However, it got swept by the Saints and that puts the team in some sort of trouble.

Bryce Young, quarterback of the Carolina Panthers

Advertisement

The Saints are one of the worst teams in the NFL, yet they still beat the Panthers in both games this season. That might cost them the chance to get into the playoffs when it’s all said and done. Now, to erase that mistake, they need to beat the Bucs.

Advertisement

see also Baker Mayfield’s net worth: How rich is the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?

Tampa Bay must revamp its offense

The Bucs have gotten too many injuries on the roster and that has harmed their production, especially on offense. However, they are now healthy. Receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Jalen McMillan, and Emeka Egbuka all dealt with injuries this season, but they are all now healthy and ready to roll.

Advertisement

Also, the running back star, Bucky Irving, also dealt with an injury that sidelined him for weeks, but he is also back. Therefore, the Buccaneers should have one of the most explosive offensive units for the remainder of the season.