Not Bill Belichick: NY Giants expected to target college football HC for 2026

The New York Giants’ 2025 NFL season once again fell short of expectations, partly due to the sheer number and severity of injuries, as well as the drop in performance from some key players. Looking ahead, one of the candidates to become the team’s next head coach comes from college football—but it’s not exactly Bill Belichick.

The firing of Brian Daboll some time ago due to results led the front office to appoint Mike Kafka as interim head coach at least through the end of the season. But who is emerging as one of the main candidates to take over the team?

While many might assume that the Giants’ next head coach could come from within the NFL, according to a recent report by insider Mike Garafolo on NFL Network, one of the names being considered to take over in the Big Apple is Marcus Freeman, HC of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in college football.

Although he couldn’t reach the primary goal of making the playoffs this season with his Fighting Irish, Freeman managed to lead his team to the most recent National Championship Game, where they ultimately fell to the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Freeman’s numbers at Notre Dame

Since taking the helm at Notre Dame, Marcus Freeman has revitalized the program, amassing an impressive 43–12 career record over four seasons. His 2024 campaign was particularly historic, as he led the Fighting Irish to the National Championship Game in January 2025.

Despite a strong 10–2 finish in the 2025 regular season, Freeman’s squad narrowly missed the College Football Playoff, further fueling speculation about his future and potential interest from the NFL.

Belichick’s first season at North Carolina

Bill Belichick’s first year at North Carolina ended with a disappointing 4–8 record, marking the program’s first season without a bowl game since 2018. The Tar Heels struggled significantly on offense under coordinator Freddie Kitchens, ranking near the bottom of the country in scoring.

Despite the high expectations following his legendary NFL career, Belichick’s debut was defined by a 2–6 ACC record and a season-ending blowout loss to rival NC State, leaving many to wonder how the 73-year-old coach will adapt his “pro-style” system to the college game in 2026.

Dart poised to lead the way

The New York Giants are betting heavily on Jaxson Dart as their franchise leader for the 2026 season. Despite a challenging rookie year marred by a concussion and durability concerns, Dart has flashed elite potential, recording 1,802 passing yards and 20 total touchdowns (13 passing, 7 rushing) in just 11 appearances before Week 16.

The organization’s primary focus this offseason is surrounding him with a healthy supporting cast, starting with the return of star wideout Malik Nabers, who is expected to be fully recovered from a torn ACL by training camp.

Additionally, the Giants are eager to re-incorporate rookie running back Cam Skattebo, a versatile fourth-round gem who showed promise before landing on IR. With their young nucleus finally back together, New York hopes to transform their offense into a high-octane unit centered around Dart’s dual-threat playmaking.