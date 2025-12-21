What happened to Gardner Minshew and who else is on Chiefs QB depth chart with Patrick Mahomes injured?

The quarterback injury curse seems never-ending for the Kansas City Chiefs. Last weekend, Patrick Mahomes suffered a severe injury against the Chargers, sidelining him for at least nine months, and this time, Gardner Minshew also had to leave the field with a knee injury.

Chris Oladokun stepped onto the field to take over as the starter, and he’s the only healthy quarterback on the Chiefs’ depth chart. A very difficult situation for a team that is already eliminated from the playoffs.

Just a few minutes into the second quarter, Minshew had to leave the field at Nissan Stadium. Only minutes into the second half of the game, the Chiefs announced Minshew will not return to the game. Needless to say, a chaotic situation for Andy Reid and company.

Chiefs QB room in trouble with Minshew and Mahomes injured

The injuries to Mahomes and Minshew have created a major question for Andy Reid going forward, as he had to turn to the third quarterback on the roster to lead the first team against the Titans. But the question on everyone’s mind now is: who will be available down the line?

The Chiefs currently don’t have a quarterback on the practice squad, which represents a major problem. According to Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports, Travis Kelce might be the Chiefs’ emergency third quarterback.

Desperate times call for desperate measures, and it appears that Reid and the Chiefs would ask Kelce to serve on this surprising role with Minshew and Mahomes sidelined.

What’s next for the Chiefs?

Following their matchup against the Titans, the Chiefs will conclude their season with two final AFC West showdowns. They will host the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium for a special Christmas Day game on December 25, followed by a season-ending road trip to face the Las Vegas Raiders on January 4, 2026.