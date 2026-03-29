LeBron James shows support for his son Bryce as Arizona Wildcats reach the Final Four

Just a few words were enough for LeBron James to show his joy. The Arizona Wildcats, team that also features Bryce James, have reached the Final Four of March Madness and are dreaming of claiming the title.

“Bear DOWN!!!! FINAL 4 BOUND,” the Lakers star stated through his official X account. Arizona defeated Purdue 79-64 and secured a spot among the tournament’s top four teams.

Tommy Lloyd’s team joins Illinois, which has also secured its spot at this stage. Can the James family finally celebrate a trip to the championship game?

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The future of the Arizona Wildcats

Bryce James is currently spending the 2026 March Madness on the sidelines as he is redshirting his freshman season with the Arizona Wildcats. Although he hasn’t recorded any official stats during Arizona’s deep tournament run, the 6-foot-5 guard remains a key part of the program’s future.

Bryce James #6 of the Arizona Wildcats.

By choosing to redshirt, James is focusing on his physical development and skill set under Tommy Lloyd, preserving four full years of eligibility starting in the 2026-27 season.

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“The redshirting decision was just a long play, to give Bryce the most options in his career as his career unfolds,” Lloyd told the Big 12 Network. “I have real strong belief that Bryce will be a contributor at Arizona in the near future. He’s really shown a lot of progress, not only learning our system but just physically maturing.”

Waiting for the Wolverines

The Michigan Wolverines crushed the Tennessee Volunteers 95-62 and will be the next opponents of the Wildcats. The Final Four game is scheduled for Saturday, April 4, at Ford Field in Detroit, marking Arizona’s first appearance on this stage since 2001.