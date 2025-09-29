LeBron James reveals if he’ll wait for Bryce after teaming up with Bronny on Lakers

LeBron James has established himself as the personification on longevity. He’s played for so long, that the Los Angeles Lakers even drafted his first son, Bronny James, to play with his father. When asked if he’ll wait for Bryce James, the NBA legend gave a clear answer.

According to Mark Medina of Athlon Sports and Fox Sports Radio, LeBron said, “I’m not waiting on Bryce. I don’t know his timeline.” The message is clear, if LeBron is still playing when Bryce arrives in the NBA, it’s because the timelines aligned, not because LeBron waited for his second son, who is entering his first season of collegiate basketball.

Bryce James is a way different player than Bronny James. Bronny came into the league as a lockdown perimeter defender, Bryce is more of an offensive player according to reports.

What’s Bryce James’ player profile?

Among his player profile, Bryce’s strengths are shooting, especially on his three-point shooting and pull-up jumpers, his fundamentals and IQ, which are not surprising given who his father is. He committed to the Arizona Wildcats for his college career.

Bryce James #5 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers

Bryce stands at 6-foot-4 and is 18 years old. He is a three-star recruit, hence the NBA is not a given. However, his name certainly helps him. Arizona is not a blue blood program, so Bryce will have to earn the eyeballs on him with pure hoops.

How did Bronny do in his rookie year?

If Bryce wants to get to the NBA, his brother might be the parameter or the standard he has to follow. Bronny’s rookie year wasn’t nothing stellar, but he showed glimpses. He played 27 games, averaging 2.3 points per game.

It was in the G-League, however, where he showed signs of potential. He played 11 games, scored 21.9 ppg in 34.2 minutes a night, shot 38% from three and averaged 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals. The G-League was Bronny’s stage, if he can keep developing, he could become a good rotational piece. Those are the steps his brother Bryce need to follow.