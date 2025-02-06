Trending topics:
NCAAB News: Caitlin Clark makes a big remark about JuJu Watkins

Caitlin Clark is a big fan of JuJu Watkins' game, but she knows she doesn't need her help.

By Ernesto Cova

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.
© Ethan Miller/Getty ImagesIndiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.

Caitlin Clark’s meteoric rise to the top has been a joy to watch. She’s brought countless eyeballs to the women’s game, becoming a college basketball sensation since her days at Iowa.

Now, as a WNBA player and one of the faces of the game, she wants to show some love to the stars of tomorrow. That’s why she recently tipped her hat to USC standout JuJu Watkins.

Watkins drew a standing ovation despite losing to the Hawkeyes during Clark’s jersey retirement ceremony, and the Indiana Fever guard had nothing but praise for her.

Caitlin Clark raves about JuJu Watkins

“I’ve talked to JuJu a little bit,” Clark said. “Obviously, I kind of watch from a distance, but honestly, more than anything, I just try to be supportive. She doesn’t need my help.”

USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12)

She’s obviously really talented and her game speaks for itself. She’s so fun to watch, and as you can tell our entire scouting report—Number 12, that’s all it’s about. And that means we have so much respect for her,” continued Clark.

Fortunately for Clark and the Indiana Fever, it will be a little longer before they have to deal with Watkins, who won’t be eligible to enter the WNBA until the 2027 Draft.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

