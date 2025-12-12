Patrick Mahomes knows the Kansas City Chiefs currently have only a 12% chance to make the playoffs. Even so, the star quarterback warned that they’re going to try to win out and, if things fall into place, be a serious threat in the postseason.

“We understand we got to win. That’s obvious. You got to win the football game. So, whatever it takes. You’re kind of that back against the wall type spot where you’re playing a team that you’re chasing and that has a big lead in front of you. We have to find a way to win. I always want to win. I don’t know what the percentages are, but I know they’re not high. I think it would be special if we get into the playoffs and can make a run. So, why not give ourselves a chance to do that? We have to start by winning football games. That’s where we’ll start at.”

If they want to keep their Super Bowl hopes alive, the first step for the Chiefs is to beat the Chargers this week and then wait for a combination of results. It’s a difficult path, but not impossible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How can the Chiefs make the playoffs?

The Chiefs can make the playoffs if they win out and then get some help. The Los Angeles Chargers would have to lose to the Denver Broncos and also fall to either the Dallas Cowboys or the Houston Texans.

Also, for the Chiefs to get in, the Indianapolis Colts would have to lose two of their last four games, which are against the Seattle Seahawks, the San Francisco 49ers, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Texans.

Advertisement

Mahomes admits that none of that matters if they don’t win every week. “We have to handle our business first. We have to win the football games and then let the rest kind of handle itself. We’re in an unprecedented territory. It’s a place that we haven’t been since I’ve been here. So, I think you lean on the guys that have kind of battled through adversity and came out better on the other side. It hasn’t always been pretty, but it will really test us to see what type of character we have.”

Advertisement