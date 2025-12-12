Jets announce shocking decision on Justin Fields ahead of Week 15 matchup vs Jaguars

The New York Jets have shocked everyone. Ahead of their Week 15 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the AFC East club has made an unexpected announcement about Justin Fields.
On Friday, New York revealed that Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor have been ruled out for the game against Jacksonville. Without their primary quarterbacks, the Jets will have to rely on Brady Cook to guide the offense.
*Developing story…
