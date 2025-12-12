Trending topics:
NFL

Jets announce shocking decision on Justin Fields ahead of Week 15 matchup vs Jaguars

The New York Jets have not had a great 2025 NFL season, and now they have shocked their fans by making an unexpected announcement about Justin Fields ahead of their Week 15 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

By Fernando Franco Puga

QB Justin Fields of the New York Jets (2025)
On Friday, New York revealed that Justin Fields and Tyrod Taylor have been ruled out for the game against Jacksonville. Without their primary quarterbacks, the Jets will have to rely on Brady Cook to guide the offense.

*Developing story…

Fernando Franco Puga
