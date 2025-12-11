Jake Paul drops confident warning to Anthony Joshua ahead of December 19 showdown

On December 19 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Jake Paul faces two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in what is arguably the biggest test of his boxing career. Despite Joshua’s 28-4 record and 25 knockouts, Paul remains confident he can challenge the Briton’s size and power.

The fight came together after Paul’s original opponent, Gervonta Davis, who recently explained why the bout was canceled, forcing adjustments to training and strategy. The shift from a smaller lightweight champion to a heavyweight titlist has Paul’s camp focusing on strength and endurance without sacrificing speed.

“I think it’s going to be a very tough fight for multiple rounds, but then when I figure out his pacing, his style, his speed, his footwork, he’s going to get a little bit tired trying to chase me around and then I’m going to set up the shot,” Paul said on The Pat McAfee Show.

How confident is Jake Paul about the knockout?

Paul believes Joshua’s size and experience won’t be enough to stop him. “I’m not going to say exactly what, but I see what it is and I think it will end in the fifth or sixth round,” he added, highlighting the timing of the expected knockout.

Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua face off during the press conference. Leonardo Fernandez/Getty Images

Adjustments in training for Joshua

see also Oleksandr Usyk issues stern warning on Jake Paul ahead of Anthony Joshua fight: ‘He will kill this guy’

The shift from facing Davis to Joshua prompted changes in sparring, nutrition, and strength routines. Paul worked with heavyweight sparring partners weighing 250–270 pounds, focusing on maintaining speed while preparing for Joshua’s power.

