Kevin Stefanski sent a very clear warning to Shedeur Sanders ahead of the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Bears. Considering that Chicago’s defense is one of the best at producing takeaways, the rookie quarterback must trust what his eyes see at Soldier Field without hesitating.

“I think they have some players with outstanding ball skills and anticipatory skills to go to footballs. They’re playing in their zone defense. Very visual on the quarterback. So, with any quarterback, young quarterback, old quarterback, you have to do a great job with your eyes. You have to trust what you see when you’re looking at them. And obviously keying defenders, knowing where our guys are, you have to key their defenders and understand where they are, especially in their zones.”

The Browns no longer have a chance to win the AFC North since they are four games behind the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 3–10 record. Now, because of their poor season, they are actually competing for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 Draft.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Is Shedeur Sanders the starting quarterback for Browns?

Yes. Shedeur Sanders is the starting quarterback for the Browns for the rest of the season. Head coach Kevin Stefanski admitted that his young player and the entire team will face a huge challenge in Chicago against a playoff contender in the NFC.

“Really good opponent this week on the road, the Chicago Bears. Obviously, they’re doing a great job. They’re plus-17 in turnover margin which that leads the league and is a great formula for winning. I think Ben’s doing an outstanding job with that group. Offensively, the ability to run the ball, their play actions, huge challenge. Defensively, taking the ball away at the highest clip in the league, playing really well. Dennis Allen, their defensive coordinator, somebody have a ton of respect for. Special teams, coach Hightower does a great job with their group.”

Advertisement

Why did Kevin Stefanski bench Shedeur Sanders in loss to Titans?

Regarding the controversial two-point conversion in the game against the Titans, Stefanski wanted to shut down the chatter by pointing out that it was a personal decision and nothing against Shedeur. The head coach opted for a wildcat formation, leaving Sanders on the bench.

Advertisement

“I think in my position everything you do that doesn’t work will be criticized. That’s the nature of this beast. I’ll constantly try to do what’s best for the football team.”