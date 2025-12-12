NHL News: Connor McDavid’s Oilers land Sidney Crosby’s Penguins goalie in high-profile goaltending shakeup

The Edmonton Oilers, led by Connor McDavid, have made a decisive move to address their early-season struggles, completing a trade for Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, a teammate of Sidney Crosby.

As part of the transaction, the Penguins received goaltender Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak, and Edmonton’s 2029 second-round draft pick in exchange for Jarry and forward Samuel Poulin, according to President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas.

After weeks of scrutiny surrounding Edmonton’s inconsistent goaltending, the organization shifted aggressively, finalizing a high-profile deal aimed at stabilizing the position as playoff pressure grows.

Talks accelerated quickly in recent days, with multiple insiders reporting progress. The Oilers entered the week with one of the lowest team save percentages in the league and a pressing need to support a roster built around Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

The move was officially confirmed by the Penguins’ official account on X: “The Penguins have acquired goaltender Stuart Skinner, defenseman Brett Kulak, and the Edmonton Oilers 2029 second-round draft pick in exchange for goaltender Tristan Jarry and forward Sam Poulin.” The acquisition ends a stretch of speculation and signals Edmonton’s intent to strengthen the roster before the playoff race intensifies.

How the trade impacts Edmonton and Pittsburgh

For Edmonton, acquiring Jarry represents a significant upgrade between the pipes, addressing a key weakness that threatened to derail their season. Pittsburgh, on the other hand, adds promising talent in Skinner and Kulak, plus an extra draft pick, allowing the team to maintain competitiveness while balancing future planning.

Next steps for the Oilers

With Jarry in net, the Oilers’ coaching staff will immediately assess how to integrate him alongside the existing roster. The focus will be on improving save percentage, reducing defensive lapses, and supporting the offensive firepower of McDavid and Draisaitl as Edmonton looks to solidify its playoff positioning.

