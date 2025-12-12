Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are facing an unexpected situation ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins. T.J. Watt was hospitalized after experiencing discomfort in one of his lungs, and his status for Monday Night Football, and possibly the rest of the season, is uncertain.

The Super Bowl winning quarterback spoke about Watt and, in a striking statement, did not dare to rule out his star teammate from being present at Acrisure Stadium, aiming for a victory over Miami.

“I haven’t talked to T.J., but, I would never bet against anybody in the Watt family of being able to deal with something small or large and getting back on the field as quickly as possible.”

Why is T.J. Watt in the hospital?

T.J. Watt is in the hospital due to a lung issue. The star linebacker was at the Steelers’ facility when he felt discomfort during one of his treatments. The medical staff decided it was best to transfer him to a medical center for evaluation.

So far, the Pittsburgh Steelers have not clearly explained the problem, which has sparked many rumors. The only thing that is certain is that Watt is doing well, although it is unknown whether he will be able to play on Monday.

Mike Tomlin explained that T.J. Watt was in the cafeteria when he began to feel discomfort and asked for medical assistance. Tests were conducted yesterday, but Pittsburgh has not disclosed the results or the diagnosis.

