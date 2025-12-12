Trending topics:
NFL

Falcons star Kyle Pitts put a statline that hasn’t been seen since 1996 in win vs Buccaneers

It's been years waiting for Kyle Pitts' breakout game and when it happened against the Tampa Buccaneers, the Atlanta Falcons tight end had a historical night.

By Bruno Milano

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8)
© IMAGO / Icon SportswireAtlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8)

The Atlanta Falcons made a 14-point comeback on Thursday Night Football of Week 15 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The main reason for this epic divisional win was tight end Kyle Pitts, who finally had a breakout game, but also made him do things that haven’t been seen since 1996.

Pitts was drafted with the expectations that he was a “generational talent.” Fast forward to his fifth season, and it seems like his breakout game finally arrived. Pitts had 11 catches for 166 yards and three touchdowns against the Buccaneers.

This means, out of the 29 points the Falcons scored, 18 were by Pitts. He is the first tight end to put up more than 150 yards with three touchdowns since Shannon Sharpe in 1996. Sharpe is a Hall of Famer and one of the five greatest tight ends of all time.

Pitts’ talent is finally being seen

It’s been four and a half long years to see Pitts ball out like the talent he is. The fact is Pitts has been underwhelming. After all, he was drafted fourth overall in 2021. He has failed to deliver on that, but his Week 15 performance puts everyone on the Falcons to dream.

Pitts is only 25 years old, he is still very young and has the time to develop and be one of the most dominant tight ends in the NFL. The last month has been very good for Pitts actually. Two weeks ago, he had seven catches for 82 yards, then last week he had six catches for 90 yards, and now he has a historic night.

Bucs HC Todd Bowles brutally honest words after TNF loss to Falcons might put him on the hot seat

see also

Bucs HC Todd Bowles brutally honest words after TNF loss to Falcons might put him on the hot seat

This season is lost for the Falcons, but hope is in the horizon

At 5-9, the Falcons will not be in the playoffs. However, much has been said about the wasted talent this team has. The team has a first round quarterback, first round running back, first round wide receiver, first round tight end, and still are not near to the level they should be.

Head coach Raheem Mostert is in the hot seat. To be honest, the Falcons should be looking for an innovative, young, offensive-minded head coach. It’s time for them to exploit their talents while they are in cheap contracts.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
