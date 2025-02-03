Trending topics:
NCAAB News: Cooper Flagg explains how Duke dominated UNC

As solid as their offense was, Cooper Flagg believes their defense made a difference in the win over UNC.

By Ernesto Cova

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils
© Grant Halverson/Getty ImagesCooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils

It’s safe to say that Cooper Flagg didn’t disappoint in his first — and most likely only — rivalry game vs. the UNC Tar Heels. Like the rest of John Scheyer’s team, he answered the call.

The Blue Devils dominated their hated rivals with an 87-70 win at Cameron Indoor Stadium. However, the game was never close, and it was way more lopsided than the final score.

That’s why Flagg couldn’t be more satisfied with his team’s effort in the win. When asked about the keys behind their success, he talked about his team’s ability to make the most of their length to make deflections.

Cooper Flagg credits deflections for route over UNC

I thought our length kind of discouraged them, throwing a bunch of passes, getting a lot of deflections,” said Flagg. “I think we had the most deflections we’ve had all season, so that was huge for us.”

The Blue Devils jumped to a 40-13 lead in the first half, and the lead was as big as 32 at some point in the second half. They finished the game with ten steals and scored 19 points off 14 UNC turnovers.

Flagg was nothing short of spectacular again, cementing his case as a future NBA superstar with 21 points, eight boards, seven assists, and three steals in this triumph.

ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

