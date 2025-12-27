Is Alperen Sengun playing tonight, December 27, for Rockets vs Cavaliers?

The Houston Rockets (18-10) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (17-15) tonight at the Toyota Center in NBA regular-season action, with the primary concern for the home team being the availability of star center Alperen Sengun.

According to the latest official NBA injury report for Saturday, December 27, the Rockets have ruled out center Alperen Sengun for tonight’s matchup due to left calf tightness.

Sengun’s importance to Houston’s 18-10 start cannot be overstated. Fresh off his first All-Star nod, the Turkish big man is averaging career-highs in points (22.7), assists (6.8), and steals (1.5), while anchoring the league’s top rebounding unit averaging 9.4 per game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Rockets will look to veteran Steven Adams to step into the starting lineup. While Adams doesn’t offer Sengun’s playmaking flair, he remains a physical force, averaging 8.6 rebounds in limited minutes this season.

Alperen Sengun in action against the Utah Jazz. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Injury reports for both teams

Houston is already navigating the devastating loss of point guard Fred VanVleet, who was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. Aside from Sengun, the rest of the Rockets’ roster is healthy.

Advertisement

see also Who recorded the most assists in one NBA season? The all-time leaders

The Cavaliers are facing their own depth challenges. While star guard Darius Garland is officially probable due to an illness, the bench will be thin. Cleveland has already ruled out Max Strus (foot), Larry Nance Jr. (calf), Luke Travers, and Chris Livingston.