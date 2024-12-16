NFL News: Jalen Hurts unveils the secret behind the Eagles' latest improvement

The Philadephia Eagles continue to accumulate victories in the NFL. After the 27-13 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, they now have 12 wins this season. Even the controversy between A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts was not able to damage this team, which continues to improve aspects of their game this season.

In this case, we were able to evidence the substantial improvement in the team’s passing game, and Hurts explained the reason for this improvement: “The approach was a little different this week, the grass will be green where you water it, and we decided to water, and you kind of saw the fruits of our labor in that.”

Previous comments made by Brown clearly had an impact, as the passing game was a focal point of practice during the week, and the improvement was evident on the field.

Despite the surrounding drama, the on-field connection between Hurts and Brown remained strong. Hurts threw for 290 yards, two touchdowns, and added a rushing touchdown having his most efficient performance of the season. Brown contributed with 8 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown, marking his first 100 receiving-yard of the season.

Jalen Hurts, quarterback of the Philadelphia Eagles

In addition to this improvement, the offense also did a better job protecting Hurts, which helped establish a more balanced attack. This solidified the Eagles’ position as serious contenders for the NFL title.

Eagles’ defensive improvement: A notable upgrade

The Eagles’ relentless pressure on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett, combined with standout performances from Josh Sweat and Nolan Smith, played a crucial role in limiting the Steelers’ offensive efficiency.

Philadelphia’s defense also shut down the Steelers’ running backs, forcing them into predictable passing situations with poor success. Besides, Nakobe Dean and C.J. Gardner-Johnson delivered their best performances, effectively covering the wide receivers and halting several pass attempts.

It is evident that communication was key in the defense‘s excellent performance and forced the Steelers to change their strategy. This effort has consolidated the Eagles’ defense as one of the best in the league.