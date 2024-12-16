The season for Oklahoma State was undoubtedly one of the weakest in the NCAAF. With only three wins and nine losses, Mike Gundy’s team fell far short of the expectations set at the start of the year. Looking ahead, Alan Bowman has made it clear what his plans are for the future.

In a brief statement posted on his social media, the quarterback made the drastic decision to leave the program and declare himself eligible for the upcoming NFL draft. With hopes for a new year for the program, this is undoubtedly a tough blow for the Cowboys.

“First, I want to take a moment to praise my Lord and savior, Jesus Christ, for giving me the talent and ability to play this game I love. I thank God for the journey, the struggles, and the people that have helped shaped me into the person I am today,” Bowman started.

“I want to thank my beautiful fiancée Jessica and my family for sacrificing every weekend in the fall to endlessly support me and my dream. To the hundreds of teammates that I have had the pleasure of sharing the field with…thank you for all the memories, early mornings, and championship moments we shared.”

Oklahoma State vs Baylor OCT 26 October 26 2024: Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman (7) during the 1st half the NCAA Football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

“To Oklahoma State, the past two years have been a wild ride. Thank you to everyone who supported us along the way. I would not have wanted to finish my career anywhere else. This is a special place with special people #Loyalandtrue,” wrote Bowman. “It is time to take the next step in my career and pursue a lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. I’m excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.”

Bowman’s statistics in the NCAAF

Alan Bowman’s college career spanned a long journey. Over his seven seasons in college, the quarterback was 994-1,565 (63.5%) in passing for 11,212 yards, 65 touchdowns, and 44 interceptions.

He spent three seasons at Texas Tech, two at Michigan, and the last two at Oklahoma State. During his time with the Cowboys, the quarterback completed a record of 508-841 (60.4%) for 5,883 yards, with 31 touchdowns and 26 interceptions.

After this extensive college career, Bowman has finally decided to declare for the upcoming NFL Draft, a decision that is undoubtedly well-deserved.

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Alan Bowman (7) looks for a receiver during a game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Houston Cougars in Houston, TX.

What the Cowboys’ season left behind

The Oklahoma State Cowboys’ season was marked by underperformance, with the team finishing with a disappointing 3-9 record. Despite high hopes at the start, the season fell short of expectations, leaving fans and analysts questioning the future.

Key players, including quarterback Alan Bowman, faced challenges, and the overall team struggled to find consistency. The team’s struggles highlighted areas in need of improvement as they look to rebuild for the future.

However, with Bowman now declaring for the NFL Draft, the Cowboys’ program faces a new chapter, hoping to bounce back in the coming seasons.