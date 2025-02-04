NCAAB News: Dawn Staley reveals A’Ja Wilson’s true impact on South Carolina

Nowadays, the South Carolina Gamecocks are considered to be one of the biggest powerhouses in women’s college basketball. Truth be told, that wasn’t always the case.

It wasn’t until Las Vegas Aces superstar A’Ja Wilson led them to their first-ever Final Four and national championship that they got this kind of respect. Now, she’s the best player on the planet.

That’s why the Gamecocks made sure to honor her and retire her iconic No. 22 jersey on Sunday. After the ceremony, SC coach Dawn Staley dug deep into Wilson’s true impact on the program.

Dawn Staley credits A’Ja Wilson for putting SC on the map

“What she means to our program is legendary,” Staley said. “You think of legendary as what they do on the court, but the magic of A’ja is all the other stuff. It’s OK to come to a local college, university, and take on the pressures. It’s a pressure thing because you are doing it in front of all of the people that know you. You only want to do well in front of them. Because of A’ja, we continue to get the top talent. And our fans, they create an experience that if you don’t come here, you feel like you’re missing out.”

At the end of the day, Wilson’s impact on the program and the city will go way beyond the stats, the championships, his résumé, or anything that took place on the court.

She’s responsible for a revolution in South Carolina. The program has been able to bring in elite talent because young players dream of being like her, and that’s what being an icon means.