NCAAB News: Dylan Harper tips hat to Maryland rival after loss

To say that this has been a disappointing season for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights would be a huge understatement, considering the talented freshman duo they have right now.

Unfortunately, Dylan Harper couldn’t uplift his team on Sunday afternoon. The Scarlet Knights lost to Maryland 90-81, and they never had an answer for Derik Queen.

The freshman big man finished the game with 28 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, one block, and one steal. That’s why, after the loss, Dylan Harper had no choice but to tip his hat to him.

Dylan Harper praises Derik Queen after loss to Maryland

“It’s always good to face off against Derik,” Harper said. “I mean, we’ve been going back through it since like sixth, seventh grade. So, I mean, we know each other pretty well. But just playing against him, he’s a big force out there. He gets to his spots, plays the game the right way.”

Dylan Harper #2

Of course, this was still a disappointing outing by the Scarlet Knights. Their future NBA stars weren’t at their best, as Ace Bailey was a non-factor as he reportedly battled illness.

Still, this definitely won’t be the last time they square off with one another. Queen is also projected to be an NBA Draft pick this year, and while he’s not as coveted as Bailey and Harper, he might end up being a star.