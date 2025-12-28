What happens if Bears lose to 49ers on MNF tonight in Week 17 of 2025 NFL season?

The Chicago Bears face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 17 of the 2025 NFL season in a matchup that carries major playoff implications. With only one week remaining after Sunday, both teams are positioning themselves for postseason seeding and home-field advantage, making this game a critical test late in the regular season.

Both teams enter the matchup with identical 11- 4 records. San Francisco are listed as 3.5 point favorites at home, while the Bears arrive knowing that a win on Sunday Night Football could significantly improve their path through the NFC playoffs. Chicago are led offensively by quarterback Caleb Williams, while San Francisco rely on Brock Purdy under center, supported by Christian McCaffrey in the backfield.

Chicago initially believed that a Week 17 victory would be required to clinch the NFC North for the first time since 2018. However, the Green Bay Packers lost 41 to 24 against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday Night Football, a result that officially secured the division title for the Bears before kickoff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the Packers’ loss, the Bears clinch the NFC North and guarantee themselves at least the No. 3 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. There remain realistic scenarios in which Chicago climb to either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed, keeping significant stakes attached to their remaining two games.

Brock Purdy #13 of the San Francisco 49ers.

Advertisement

What happens if the Bears lose vs 49ers?

If the Chicago Bears lose to the 49ers in Week 17, they likely fall out of the top two seeds in the NFC, most likely settling into the No. 3 spot. While they would still be comfortably in the postseason, the loss would eliminate their control over securing a first round bye and shift their focus squarely to Week 18.

Advertisement

see also Is Ricky Pearsall playing tonight for 49ers vs Bears on SNF in Week 17 of 2025 NFL season?

One concern for Chicago is the matchup between their run defense and San Francisco’s rushing attack. The Bears allow over 130 rushing yards per game, ranking among the league’s weakest units in that category. The 49ers counter with Christian McCaffrey, one of the NFL’s most dynamic running backs, capable of altering games with a single explosive play.

Advertisement

What must happen for the Bears to win the NFC No. 1 seed?

The Bears are not in full control of the top seed. To claim the No. 1 position, Chicago must win both remaining games against the 49ers in Week 17 and the Detroit Lions in Week 18. They also need help from the Seattle Seahawks, who must lose at least one of their final two games. A win on Sunday, however, would still move the Bears closer to locking up the No. 2 seed and maintaining momentum heading into the NFL postseason.