Are Bills eliminated from 2026 NFL playoffs after losing to Eagles in Week 17?

The Buffalo Bills faced the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the NFL regular season in a matchup that ended in a loss for the Bills, and a key question now emerged: Are the Bills eliminated from the playoffs?

By Emilio Abad

Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.
© Mike Ehrmann/Getty ImagesJosh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills.

The Buffalo Bills suffered a painful and costly 13–12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, a result that came at a critical point in the NFL regular season. Buffalo entered the matchup needing a win to keep several objectives within reach, but the narrow defeat immediately raised an important question around the team: Are the Bills eliminated from the playoffs?

The answer is no. The Bills have already secured a playoff berth, and the loss only impacts their positioning rather than their postseason status. However, the defeat means Buffalo finishes the regular season behind the New England Patriots(13-3), who secured the AFC East title as the Bills (11-5) can’t reach them in the regular season finale. The Bills, therefore, have to settle for a wild-card spot instead of a division crown.

The more damaging consequence affects the race for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. While Buffalo entered the week still mathematically alive for the top spot, the loss to Philadelphia effectively ends any remaining path to home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. As a result, the Bills now shift their focus entirely toward preparing for the postseason without the benefit of a first-round bye.

Developing story…

emilio abad
Emilio Abad
