Brandon Aubrey has been a standout player for the Dallas Cowboys. In Week 15, head coach Mike McCarthy tested him with a 70-yard field goal attempt, which he missed, and now the coach has shared a brutally honest take on the attempt.

The 2024 NFL season has been challenging for the Cowboys. Initially viewed as contenders in the NFC East, their lofty expectations quickly diminished after a disappointing start to the campaign.

Their struggles deepened when Dak Prescott was sidelined midseason with a hamstring injury. Despite this setback, the Cowboys still have a slim chance of making the playoffs, which would surprise many given their tumultuous season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mike McCarthy gets real on Brandon Aubrey’s 70-yard field goal attempt

Even with Dak Prescott’s season-ending injury, the Cowboys remain in the hunt for a playoff spot. Although their chances are very low, they’re not entirely out of contention.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Micah Parsons sends clear message to Jerry Jones about trade to get him out of Cowboys

In Week 15, the Cowboys secured an impressive 30-14 road win against the Carolina Panthers. The Lone Star franchise delivered a complete performance, with the offense stepping up to dominate the game.

Advertisement

However, the victory wasn’t solely due to Cooper Rush and the offense. The special teams contributed significantly, adding 12 points, thanks to Brandon Aubrey’s stellar performance at Bank of America Stadium.

Advertisement

Aubrey went 3-for-4 on field goals for the Cowboys, with his only miss coming from a bold 70-yard attempt. Mike McCarthy placed his faith in his kicker, confident in his ability to pull it off. Now, the head coach has spoken candidly about Aubrey’s effort and whether he would let him try such a long-distance kick again.

Brandon Aubrey, kicker for the Dallas Cowboys

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I wish we were indoors,” McCarthy said on Aubrey’s attempt. “I wish he would have had a real chance at it. I was scared to death when the returner caught the ball because I’ve been on the other side of that before so, 2005 in Chicago if you want to look it up. Right before the half. Last play of the half. He’s earned that opportunity. He does that on a regular basis. He’s so impressive with his consistency from that distance, so I obviously had the confidence that he could get it done. I know we got a little nervous there at the end because the wind, it wasn’t enough to make a decision on the direction in the fourth quarter. There was a little more wind going to our left, which would have been to the south than going to north. But hey, we gave it a shot.”

What is the record for the longest field goal in NFL history?

The longest field goal in NFL history is 66 yards, set by Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens on September 26, 2021. Tucker’s kick came during a game against the Detroit Lions and was the game-winner as time expired, securing a 19-17 victory for the Ravens.

Advertisement

see also NFL News: Cowboys make final decision about blockbuster trade for Micah Parsons

This remarkable feat broke the previous record of 64 yards, which had been held by Matt Prater since 2013. Tucker’s kick not only showcased his incredible leg strength but also solidified his reputation as one of the greatest kickers in NFL history.

Advertisement

SurveyIs Brandon Aubrey the best kicker in the NFL nowadays? Is Brandon Aubrey the best kicker in the NFL nowadays? ALREADY VOTED 0 PEOPLE