76ers’ Joel Embiid admits he is returning to his prime after a difficult stretch of injuries

The Philadelphia 76ers were coming off a solid 123–108 victory over the Dallas Mavericks, highlighted by a strong performance from Joel Embiid, who was continuing to regain his rhythm after an extended stretch of injuries that cost him consistency earlier in the NBA season.

Speaking with the Philadelphia Inquirer, the 76ers’ franchise center reflected on his physical progress as he worked his way back into form following another disrupted start to the campaign. Embiid acknowledged that the process had been gradual but encouraging.

“I feel like I’m getting back to myself,” Embiid said. “Taking what the defense gives me. Physically, I think where I feel it the most is defensively. I’m getting back to that level of just moving my feet, blocking shots, and being that defensive presence.” Those comments came at a pivotal moment for both Embiid and the 76ers, who had spent weeks managing his workload and rebuilding chemistry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Embiid feels closer to his prime

Philadelphia was beginning to see clear signs that its anchor was rounding into shape on both ends of the floor, particularly on defense, where Embiid’s presence has long defined the team’s ceiling and identity.

Joel Embiid during an NBA game with the 76ers.

Advertisement

“If you want to talk about feeling like myself, two years ago, when I felt like I reached that peak level, every time I stepped on the court, I felt like I could score 40 or 50 every single night,” Embiid said. “I can be more aggressive, but I feel like I’m also smarter.”

Advertisement

Embiid’s path back had been shaped by multiple physical setbacks. Knee and ankle issues earlier in the season limited his availability, prompting Philadelphia to take a cautious approach that prioritized long-term health over short-term urgency.

Advertisement

see also Most consecutive losses in NBA history: Which teams have the longest losing streaks?

Embiid’s numbers this season

Statistically, Embiid had started the NBA season slowly by his own standards. He was averaging 22.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 0.7 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1 percent from the field and 23.9 percent from three, numbers that reflected the time he needed to regain conditioning and timing.

Still, flashes of his dominance were beginning to reappear. In the win over the Mavericks, Embiid finished with 22 points, four rebounds, six assists, and one block in 35 minutes, shooting 50 percent from the floor while anchoring the defense, a performance that underscored why the 76ers believed his best basketball was still ahead.

Advertisement