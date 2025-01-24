NCAAB News: Geno Auriemma has terrible news for Paige Bueckers

The UConn Huskies have been one of the hottest teams in all of women’s college basketball this season. With Paige Bueckers at the helm, they’re now sitting on an 18-2 record.

Bueckers dominated in the 100-57 win over the Villanova Wildcats, pouring in 21 points to help her team extend their winning streak to eight. She also added nine assists and eight rebounds.

Nonetheless, as well as the team has played during the winning streak, coach Geno Auriemma is well aware of the fact that no team can win off of just one player.

Geno Auriemma says Paige Bueckers can’t win the championship on her own

“I didn’t really have a particular vision of where (The team) it would be,” Auriemma told the media. “I was hopeful that someone would rise up and it wouldn’t be the Paige Bueckers show. It can’t be that to win the championship.“

Fortunately for the team, they have been far from a one-woman show. Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong have also been steady contributors during their scorching-hot streak.

Bueckers will most likely declare for the WNBA Draft after this season, so winning the national championship means more this time. Whether they’ll be able to pull it off remains to be seen.