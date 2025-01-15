NCAAB News: John Calipari takes the blame for Arkansas' latest setback

When the Arkansas Razorbacks hired John Calipari to take their program to the next level, it didn’t take long before fans and analysts alike gave them the nod as a legitimate dark horse.

This season, however, they have struggled to live up to those expectations. That was the case again in the loss against LSU, as they blew a 12-point lead late in the game for another loss.

The Razorbacks were up by seven in the second half, but LSU took over with 11 minutes and never lost control of the game. After the 78-74 setback, coach Calipari admitted that the loss was on him.

John Calipari vows to do better after loss to LSU

“Scrapped us, beat us to some balls, made some big-time plays, I got to do a better job with my team,” Calipari said. “We get up 12 again, this is the third or fourth game we get up 12 and all of a sudden – you turn around. I thought we were prepared for that moment but we just, couple turnovers, missed shots and I watched the tape but they outscrapped us. We did some half-decent stuff but not enough.”

Coach Cal and the Razorbacks have now dropped four games in a row in conference play. Needless to say, it sounds like it’s finally time to start sounding off the alarms.

They sit at the bottom of the SEC standings, and they will desperately need to beat Missouri (14-3, 3-1 in SEC) on Saturday to straighten the ship and have a shot at making the tournament.