Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: John Calipari takes the blame for Arkansas' latest setback

The Arkansas Razorbacks tcontinue to struggle in conference play, and John Calipari knows it's on him to solve this.

By Ernesto Cova

Arkansas Razorbacks head coach JOHN CALIPARI gives instructions during Arkansas s win over MD Eastern Shore at Bud Walton Arena.
© Brent Soule - ImagoArkansas Razorbacks head coach JOHN CALIPARI gives instructions during Arkansas s win over MD Eastern Shore at Bud Walton Arena.

When the Arkansas Razorbacks hired John Calipari to take their program to the next level, it didn’t take long before fans and analysts alike gave them the nod as a legitimate dark horse.

This season, however, they have struggled to live up to those expectations. That was the case again in the loss against LSU, as they blew a 12-point lead late in the game for another loss.

The Razorbacks were up by seven in the second half, but LSU took over with 11 minutes and never lost control of the game. After the 78-74 setback, coach Calipari admitted that the loss was on him.

Advertisement

John Calipari vows to do better after loss to LSU

“Scrapped us, beat us to some balls, made some big-time plays, I got to do a better job with my team,” Calipari said. “We get up 12 again, this is the third or fourth game we get up 12 and all of a sudden – you turn around. I thought we were prepared for that moment but we just, couple turnovers, missed shots and I watched the tape but they outscrapped us. We did some half-decent stuff but not enough.”

John Calipari

John Calipari

Advertisement

Coach Cal and the Razorbacks have now dropped four games in a row in conference play. Needless to say, it sounds like it’s finally time to start sounding off the alarms.

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

They sit at the bottom of the SEC standings, and they will desperately need to beat Missouri (14-3, 3-1 in SEC) on Saturday to straighten the ship and have a shot at making the tournament.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

DeMeco Ryans' net worth: How his NFL career made him a millionaire
NFL

DeMeco Ryans' net worth: How his NFL career made him a millionaire

NCAAF News: Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian get Longhorns star back for 2025 season
College Football

NCAAF News: Arch Manning, Steve Sarkisian get Longhorns star back for 2025 season

Ben Roethlisberger takes big shot at Mike Tomlin after Steelers loss to Ravens
NFL

Ben Roethlisberger takes big shot at Mike Tomlin after Steelers loss to Ravens

NCAAB News: Jon Scheyer explains why he got heated during Cooper Flagg's historic performance
College Basketball

NCAAB News: Jon Scheyer explains why he got heated during Cooper Flagg's historic performance

Better Collective Logo