Where to watch Ohio State vs Notre Dame live for free in the USA: 2025 CFP National Championship

Ohio State are set to face Notre Dame in the eagerly awaited 2025 College Football Playoff National Championship. Fans can look forward to key details such as the official game date, kickoff time, and streaming options, ensuring they don’t miss a second of this high-stakes clash.

[Watch Ohio State vs Notre Dame online for FREE in the US on Fubo]

The stage is set for an electrifying finish to the college football season as the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes (13-2) clash with the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-1) in the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Ohio State, entering as 8.5-point favorites with a game total set at 45.5 points, earned their spot in the title game with a dominant 28-14 win over the Texas Longhorns. On the other side, Notre Dame punched their ticket with a gritty 27-24 triumph over the Penn State Nittany Lions, promising a thrilling battle for the ultimate prize.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Ohio State vs Notre Dame match be played?

Ohio State face off against Notre Dame in the 2025 CFP National Championship this Monday, January 20, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Mitch Jeter of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish – Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Advertisement

Ohio State vs Notre Dame: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

see also Ohio State star Caleb Downs drops honest confession on Alabama transfer, with dig at Kalen DeBoer

How to watch Ohio State vs Notre Dame in the USA

Don’t miss the 2025 college football showdown between Ohio State and Notre Dame, streaming live on Fubo (free trial). You can also catch the action on ESPN.