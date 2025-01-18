NCAAB News: Geno Auriemma reveals how he trashed Breanna Stewart in practice

When you’ve been around the game for as long as Geno Auriemma has, it’s safe to say that it’s not always positive. He’s had his fair share of struggles and tough moments as well.

The legendary UConn Huskies head coach has made a name for himself for his tactics and recruiting, but he’s also a ‘tough love’ kind of guy who’s excelled at taming his stars’ temper.

Notably, WNBA legend Breanna Stewart wasn’t the exception to that rule. Coach Auriemma recently told the story of a time when he had to put her in her place, as talented as she was.

Geno Auriemma once ripped Breanna Stewart during practice

“You get a bad attitude because you’re always right,” Auriemma coldly told his star player. Then again, he also followed it up with some pointers and advice for her:

New York Liberty veteran Breanna Stewart will hit free agency in 2025

“The way they guarded Stewie last year, I hope she knows this: it’s not the way they’re going to guard you this year. You can’t stay the same,” Auriemma said. “So to take those next steps, you gotta listen; you gotta pay attention, and you gotta keep growing and keep improving and not get caught up in — this is the way I’ve always done it. Look where it’s got me. I’m going to keep doing it this way.”

Of course, it’s safe to say that it worked out perfectly for both parties. Stewart went on to become one of the best players in WNBA history, so it’s not like Auriemma’s tough love broke her.