NCAAB News: Former Notre Dame coach rips Hannah Hidalgo over controversial IG post

Notre Dame Fighting Irish star Hannah Hidalgo keeps making the rounds. However, it’s not always for the best reasons. She’s known for her scoring prowess but also for her views.

Hidalgo hasn’t shied away from making homophobic remarks on social media multiple times. Being that she plays in a sport that has always had a strong homosexual presence, she’s been on the spot for that.

Even so, the tiny guard won’t backpedal. Once again, she was caught making judgmental remarks about the gay community, which is why former Notre Dame coach Muffet McGraw admitted her disappointment.

Muffet McGraw expresses disappointment over Hannah Hidalgo’s homophobic IG post

“I thought it was really poor choice on her part,” McGraw said. “First believing that I think it’s a poor choice, and then saying it on, as you said, on a stage where women’s basketball there are a number of gay players out there. And I thought that it was almost insulting to her teammates, to everybody in the game of basketball.”

The now-deleted post featured political commentator Candace Owens telling former CNN anchor Don Lemon that same-sex marriage was a sin. Hidalgo reposted in on her IG stories.

This is a complicated subject to address, as everybody’s entitled to their beliefs, so long as they don’t insult anybody else. Then again, that’s going to rub plenty of people the wrong way, especially once she makes it to the WNBA.