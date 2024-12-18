NCAAB News: NBA scout makes shocking statement about AJ Dybantsa and Cooper Flagg

Cooper Flagghttps://bolavip.com/en/topic/cooper-flagg hasn’t played a single minute of NBA basketball, but the fans have already seen him hold his own against NBA competition. He scrimmaged with Team USA in the offseason, and he was quite impressive.

That, plus his physical traits and skills, has positioned him atop the NBA Draft big boards for quite a while now. Barring a major turn of events, he’s going to leave college basketball as the first-overall pick.

Recently, some stated that players like Dylan Harper could challenge that spot. However, college hoops analyst Rob Dauster argued that the only player who could seriously challenge him hasn’t even made his collegiate debut yet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Only AJ Dybantsa could challenge Cooper Flagg as the top pick, says expert

“If I’m picking, it’s Cooper (Flagg), it is what it is. If AJ Dybantsa was in this draft class, it would be a different conversation. Those guys are a lot closer,” Dauster said on DTF.

FINAL USA v Italy FIBA U17, U 17 Basketball World Cup 2024 AJ Dybantsa (7) United States beat Italy 129-88 for the FIBA U17 Basketball World Cup 2024 title and the country s seventh straight undefeated run to the trophy. The Americans have been breaking records all tournament. Turkey Copyright:

Advertisement

Dauster also tipped his hat to Dylan Harper, praising the Rutgers star as a potential superstar, even though he’s not as highly touted as a prospect as Cooper Flagg:

Advertisement

“But, Dylan’s going to be an All-Star caliber player for a long time. The crazy thing about him is he makes the difficult look really easy and that’s kind of where his intrigue is. I think he’s super talented. He’s a top-five pick,” Dauste said.

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Needless to say, this only adds more hype to Dybantsa’s highly-anticipated season with BYU next year, and it’ll be interesting to see who has the better career once it’s all said and done.