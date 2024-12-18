Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Kalen DeBoer confirms Jalen Milroe will miss a star teammate ahead of Alabama-Michigan

Kalen DeBoer confirmed Jalen Milroe. Alabama will be without a star teammate when they meet with Michigan at the Reliaquest Bowl.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
© Todd Kirkland/Getty ImagesHead coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

By Federico O'donnell

Alabama didn’t have the season the program expected during Kalen DeBoer’s first year at the helm. As the Crimson Tide gears up for the Reliaquest Bowl matchup with Michigan, Jalen Milroe and the rest of the players learned they will be without a star teammate.

Aside from players entering the Transfer Portal, nobody in Alabama’s roster is opting out of the bowl game against Michigan. Star QB Jalen Milroe will start against the Wolverines, though it’s unclear whether it’ll be his last game or is he planning to stay in school in 2025.

However, as Milroe and his teammates look to close out the season with a statement win over the reigning National Champions, DeBoer delivered some bad news.

Advertisement

Defensive back Malachi Moore will not participate in the Tide’s game on New Year’s Eve. Moore is undergoing surgery for an undisclosed injury he had been dealing with all season. The five-year star in Tuscaloosa is declaring for the NFL Draft in 2025, so he won’t be able to be on the field for an official farewell on December 31.

Advertisement
Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts with a look in the direction of side judge Victor Sanchez after a play against the Oklahoma Sooners in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 24-3.

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts with a look in the direction of side judge Victor Sanchez after a play against the Oklahoma Sooners in the fourth quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on November 23, 2024 in Norman, Oklahoma. Oklahoma won 24-3.

Jaylen Mbakwe turns back on transfer portal

Freshman cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe announced his decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, but turned back on his steps after careful consideration. Alabama dodged a huge bullet as it retained a five-star recruit who has been utilized in 11 of the Crimson Tide’s 12 games of the season.

Advertisement
NCAAF News: Jalen Milroe, Alabama teammate makes surprising decision after entering transfer portal

see also

NCAAF News: Jalen Milroe, Alabama teammate makes surprising decision after entering transfer portal

His conversation with me was that he wanted to come back,” DeBoer said, via On3. “That’s not that complicated. First of all, the kid loves this place, and he’s a great teammates, works extremely hard. I think some guys, just as they go through it, realize really what they want.”

Mbakwe is a shifty, versatile athlete who has made an impact on both defense and special teams. This past weekend, the college football world witnessed Travis Hunter’s Heisman coronation, signaling a new era of multi-dimensional players. With Alabama’s wide receiver room in flux, DeBoer isn’t hesitating to explore the possibility of utilizing Mbakwe on offense.

Advertisement

“We certainly are short there at wide receiver with injuries and some guys that entered the portal. So yeah, it’s always been that we’ve been open to what he can bring to the table. I think as a freshman coming in, you’re really trying to focus on doing one thing well. But this is certainly a time where we can look into that and figure that out.”

Alabama will take on Michigan at the Reliaquest Bowl on December 31 at 12p.m. ET in Tampa.

federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell

ALSO READ

NCAAF News: Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders already has Shedeur's replacement for next season
College Football

NCAAF News: Buffaloes HC Deion Sanders already has Shedeur's replacement for next season

WNBA star Caitlin Clark to be honored by Iowa
WNBA

WNBA star Caitlin Clark to be honored by Iowa

MLB News: Cubs complete surprising trade with White Sox after Cody Bellinger's exit
MLB

MLB News: Cubs complete surprising trade with White Sox after Cody Bellinger's exit

NBA Rumors: Nets could take advantage of Pelicans' reported decision with a star
NBA

NBA Rumors: Nets could take advantage of Pelicans' reported decision with a star

Better Collective Logo