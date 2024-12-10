Trending topics:
NCAAB News: Surprising player challenges Cooper Flagg for top spot

While most people agree that Cooper Flagg is the No. 1 prospect in college basketball, an unsung hero could challenge that distinction with a strong finish to the season.

Cooper Flagg #2 of the Duke Blue Devils looks on during the first half against the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center on November 22, 2024 in Tucson, Arizona.
By Ernesto Cova

Long before he committed to play for Duke, Cooper Flagg was already the most talked-about player in college basketball. Then, his scrimmage with Team USA ahead of the Olympics only made him more popular.

Things haven’t changed much since the start of the season. The big forward has excelled in almost every aspect of the game, with his three-point shooting being the only disappointing thing so far.

Nevertheless, he’s far from the only star in the college hoops scene right now. As a matter of fact, a young guard out of Marquette might be challenging him for the top spot in the rankings.

Experts rave about Kam Jones

At least, that’s how hosts from renowned college basketball podcast The Field of 86: After Dark, feel. In the latest episode, they called Marquette guard Kam Jones the best guard in college basketball, and they believe he can go up there with Flagg if we talk about all players:

Kam Jones #1 of the Marquette Golden Eagles walks backcourt during a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Fiserv Forum on December 07, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Marquette defeated Wisconsin 88-74.

“I think the better question is the best player in college basketball, forget about the best guard,” Jeff Goodman stated. “You can right now put Kam Jones, I think, in a class with Johni Broome and Cooper Flagg as the three best players so far in college basketball this season, and Kam Jones might be no.1 for me.”

“I was worried about Marquette going to the season I didn’t rank him pre-season top 25 because without Tyler Kolek I didn’t know if Kam Jones would be able to handle this, but he’s more than shown he can handle it,” he added.

Jones is currently averaging almost seven assists per game, and he’s scored 20 points in all games this season. Marquette only has one loss for the year, and they will be a sneaky team come March, for sure.

