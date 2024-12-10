Trending topics:
CBB

NCAAB News: Mark Pope shares positive injury update on key Kentucky player

The Kentucky Wildcats could have a prime reinforcement on the floor sooner rather than later, says coach Mark Pope.

Head coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates with his team during the trophy ceremony after beating the Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 to win the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at State Farm Stadium on April 08, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.
© ImagoHead coach Dan Hurley of the Connecticut Huskies celebrates with his team during the trophy ceremony after beating the Purdue Boilermakers 75-60 to win the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament National Championship game at State Farm Stadium on April 08, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.

By Ernesto Cova

The Kentucky Wildcats need to keep their foot on the gas. They will meet Colgate and Louisville this week in the final stretch of their non-conference schedule. Needless to say, they cannot overlook any opponent at this point.

The Wildcats need to be at their best to take care of business. That’s why being healthy is such a major factor during such a long and complicated college basketball season.

With that in mind, the fans were wondering whether the Wildcats will be able to have Lamont Butler on the court, as he’s currently out with an injury. Fortunately, it seems like that will be the case.

Advertisement

Mark Pope gives positive injury update on Lamont Butler

“It’s day-to-day right now, we’ll see. I’m hoping to see him on the court some tomorrow. We’ll see how that goes,” said Pope. “He got some work done today away from the team. He was at practice, kind of. His voice was there, but wasn’t doing anything active with us. We’re going to see how he responds tomorrow morning.”

Mark Pope

Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope didn t produce an NBA draft pick during his nine combined seasons as the head coach at Utah Valley and BYU. (Ryan C. Hermens Lexington Herald-Leader TNS

Advertisement

“Saturday feels — we’re really feeling sooner rather than later,” added Pope. “It’s a matter of days. I would like those days to include a game on Wednesday. We’ll see how that goes.”

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

see also

25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Butler rolled his ankle at Clemson last Tuesday. With Kerr Kriisa also out with an injury, there were legitimate reasons to be concerned about Butler’s availability — or lack thereof.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova

ALSO READ

MLB News: NY Mets owner Steve Cohen reveals struggles behind Juan Soto trade
MLB

MLB News: NY Mets owner Steve Cohen reveals struggles behind Juan Soto trade

NCAAB News: South Carolina's coach makes bold admission about Allen Iverson's college career
College Basketball

NCAAB News: South Carolina's coach makes bold admission about Allen Iverson's college career

Where to watch Girona vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Girona vs Liverpool live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Where to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Celtic live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League
Soccer

Where to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Celtic live in the USA: 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League

Better Collective Logo