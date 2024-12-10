NCAAB News: Mark Pope shares positive injury update on key Kentucky player

The Kentucky Wildcats need to keep their foot on the gas. They will meet Colgate and Louisville this week in the final stretch of their non-conference schedule. Needless to say, they cannot overlook any opponent at this point.

The Wildcats need to be at their best to take care of business. That’s why being healthy is such a major factor during such a long and complicated college basketball season.

With that in mind, the fans were wondering whether the Wildcats will be able to have Lamont Butler on the court, as he’s currently out with an injury. Fortunately, it seems like that will be the case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mark Pope gives positive injury update on Lamont Butler

“It’s day-to-day right now, we’ll see. I’m hoping to see him on the court some tomorrow. We’ll see how that goes,” said Pope. “He got some work done today away from the team. He was at practice, kind of. His voice was there, but wasn’t doing anything active with us. We’re going to see how he responds tomorrow morning.”

Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope didn t produce an NBA draft pick during his nine combined seasons as the head coach at Utah Valley and BYU. (Ryan C. Hermens Lexington Herald-Leader TNS

Advertisement

“Saturday feels — we’re really feeling sooner rather than later,” added Pope. “It’s a matter of days. I would like those days to include a game on Wednesday. We’ll see how that goes.”

Advertisement

see also 25 highest-paid college basketball head coaches: Who earns the most?

Butler rolled his ankle at Clemson last Tuesday. With Kerr Kriisa also out with an injury, there were legitimate reasons to be concerned about Butler’s availability — or lack thereof.