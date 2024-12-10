The Kansas City Chiefs have been dominating the NFL scene for a while now, especially in their division. For the ninth year in a row, Andy Reid led his team to the AFC West title, a result that reflects the successful culture he’s established with general manager Brett Veach and owner Clark Hunt.

Speaking of Hunt, the Chiefs chairman and CEO shared his thoughts after the franchise’s latest achievement. Following Kansas City’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night, Hunt heaped special praise on Reid and Veach.

“You certainly never take them for granted,” Hunt said, via Sports Illustrated. “I do think in a lot of ways when you do something for the first time, it’s more special, and that was not the first time we’d ever won the division. But when we started this streak of nine, I think we were all really excited. We didn’t know what was ahead of us.”

Hunt pushed to bring Reid to the Chiefs in 2013, and his instincts paid off. The head coach has already delivered three Super Bowl rings, and he’s looking to bring yet another Vince Lombardi trophy to Arrowhead in the 2024 NFL season.

Head Coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt during the first half at Ralph Wilson Stadium on November 9, 2014 in Orchard Park, New York.

Hunt gives Reid, Veach credit for the Chiefs’ success

The Chiefs owner knows that Reid deserves plenty of credit for the success he’s brought to the organization, but Hunt also made sure to give Veach his flowers. Especially for the way he reacted to the countless injuries in Kansas City this year.

“It’s been a very special time period for the Kansas City Chiefs – an amazing era of Chiefs football. The credit for that goes to Andy, Brett and their staff. They’ve just done a phenomenal job. I ought to mention the injuries this year. We certainly have had a lot of injuries, particularly at the receiver position, and Brett and his team have done a fantastic job every week [of] finding a solution, finding somebody who can come in and help us,” Hunt said.

Chiefs overcome injuries to win AFC West and boost Super Bowl hopes

The Chiefs suffered significant injuries in key positions on both sides of the ball: at running back, wide receiver, tight end, cornerback, and even on special teams, with kickers Harrison Butker and Spencer Shrader on the sidelines.

Yet there they are, with a 12-1 record and dreaming with a third consecutive Super Bowl. Only time will tell us whether the Chiefs go the distance again, but either way, Reid and Veach already know the owner is proud of their work.