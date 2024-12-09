Earlier this year, the Patriots made the decision to part ways with Bill Belichick. While many expected the legendary coach to quickly return to the NFL, he has now shared surprising news about his potential comeback.

There is no doubt that Bill Belichick is one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. Not only did he win six Super Bowl rings, but he also achieved this with Tom Brady—a quarterback initially overlooked by many, but whose potential Belichick recognized and cultivated.

Despite struggling to find success after Brady’s departure from New England, Belichick remains widely regarded as one of the best coaches ever. However, he has yet to secure a position for the 2025 season and is still awaiting an opportunity to rejoin the league.

Report: Bill Belichick aims to return to NFL but has yet to receive an offer

During the offseason, the Patriots made one of their toughest decisions in recent years, parting ways with Bill Belichick. The legendary coach had transformed the franchise, delivering six Super Bowl championships.

Unfortunately, Belichick struggled to maintain success during the post-Brady era. The team failed to find its footing under his leadership, prompting the Patriots to end their long-standing relationship with him.

Shortly after leaving New England, Belichick was reportedly very close to joining the Atlanta Falcons. However, in a surprising twist, the team ultimately decided against hiring him.

Now, Belichick is actively seeking a new opportunity to return to the NFL. Reports indicate that he remains eager to coach, but so far, no team has extended an offer.

Bill Belichick, former head coach of the New England Patriots

According to NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, Bill Belichick is “very surprised” that no NFL organization has approached him about a potential return. Currently, teams like the Jets, Bears, and Saints have coaching vacancies, yet none have reached out to him.

Recently, rumors have emerged suggesting Belichick is interested in reuniting with Aaron Rodgers at the Jets. However, it remains unclear whether the team shares this interest or if Rodgers himself would be open to such a collaboration.

Why didn’t the Falcons hire Bill Belichick?

As previously mentioned, the Falcons came close to hiring Bill Belichick. After acquiring Kirk Cousins, the team sought a top-tier head coach to guide their new quarterback but ultimately opted for Raheem Morris instead.

Reports suggest the Falcons’ front office was concerned that hiring Belichick would grant him too much control. Rumors indicate that Belichick sought significant influence over team operations, including having the final say in draft decisions—something the organization was unwilling to accommodate.

