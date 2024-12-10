NHL News: Canadiens star Cole Caufield breaks silence on Team USA snub ahead of 4 Nations Faceoff

The Four Nations Faceoff is an exciting opportunity for most players in the NHL. However, not everybody can take part in the international competition, and some household names have been left out. On that note, Montreal Canadiens star Cole Caufield shared his thoughts on not making Team USA’s roster.

The 23-year-old Caufield leads Montreal in goals and is tied for fourth most goals in the league with 17 tallies in 28 games. Despite his astounding production, the Canadiens are stuck in the league’s basement with 25 points.

Team USA is stacked. Head coach Mike Sullivan really couldn’t go wrong when assembling the team as it’s filled with superstars. However, Caufield’s absence is worth noting, especially after the red-hot start to the season he’s had. Caufield has represented the United States in numerous tournaments including winning a gold medal at the 2021 World Junior Ice Hockey Championships.

After the rosters were announced by all four participating countries: Canada, Finland, Sweden, and USA, many rushed in to ask for the opinions of those who didn’t make the cut. Caufield made a sincere statement on being left off the list.

Cole Caufield is playing during the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship Group B match between Latvia and the United States in Ostrava, Czech Republic, on May 21, 2024.

“Honestly, it’s been a couple of days. I am kinda over it,” Caufield said, via Athlon Sports. “Obviously, going to keep working, doesn’t change much for me. Will still be cheering them, too. They got tough decisions to make, too. So at the end of the day, it is what it is. I’m still going to keep playing and do my thing.”

Team USA GM Bill Guerin comments on roster

The star-spangled flag will be represented by some of the biggest names in hockey. Auston Matthews, Matthew Tkachuk, Jack Hughes, and Quinn Hughes, along with many other superstars, will wear the red, white, and blue

Team USA General Manager Bill Guerin addressed the roster and stood by Mike Sullivan’s decisions.

“You look at the names, this is an incredible group,” Guerin stated, via NHL on TNT. “This is as good as it’s ever been. There are a lot of difficult decisions along the way, but that comes with the territory. This is the group that we feel is going to give us the best chance to win.”

Young talents who won’t participate in Four Nations

Cole Caufield USA Nr. 22 in the preliminary round match USA – SLOVAKIA 4-5 of the IIHF Ice hockey World Championship.

There are considerable stars that won’t take part in the Four Nations Faceoff. Like Caufield, many of them are young talents in the league. The biggest snub of the tournament is last year’s rookie of the year, Chicago Blackhawks cornerstone Connor Bedard.

Another big name left off Team Canada’s roster is Macklin Celebrini, the 2024 first overall pick, who has been in great form during his rookie season with the San Jose Sharks

On Team USA, Cole Caufield’s fellow Canadiens teammate, Lane Hutson, is not participating either. The Four Nations Faceoff will start on February 12.