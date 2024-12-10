Week 15 will be crucial for both the Rams and the 49ers. Fortunately for Los Angeles, a key player in Matthew Stafford‘s offense is set to return and provide valuable support to the quarterback in this important matchup.

The NFC West has been full of surprises in the 2024 NFL season. While many predicted the 49ers would dominate the division, they currently sit in fourth place with a disappointing 6-7 record.

Conversely, the other three teams have exceeded expectations. The Rams are actively vying for a playoff spot and are even in contention for the division title as the season approaches its final weeks.

Matthew Stafford could have a secret weapon against the 49ers in Week 15

The Rams are enjoying a solid 2024 season. Despite significant roster changes in recent years, Sean McVay has showcased his exceptional coaching abilities, keeping the team competitive amidst these challenges.

Currently, the Rams sit second in the NFC West, just one win behind the Seahawks. In Week 15, McVay’s squad will face the 49ers in a pivotal game that could shape their playoff hopes.

Though the Rams hold a better record than the 49ers, oddsmakers do not favor them for this matchup. However, Los Angeles has a boost on the horizon: the potential return of a key player who could significantly improve their chances of victory.

The Rams announced that tight end Tyler Higbee was a full participant in Monday’s practice, signaling a possible return after a lengthy absence. While Higbee may be activated for Week 15, his workload is expected to be managed carefully.

Tyler Higbee tore his MCL and ACL against the Lions in the 2023 playoffs. (IMAGO / NurPhoto)

Higbee has been sidelined all season after tearing his MCL and ACL during the 2023 postseason. Sean McVay has yet to confirm if the tight end will suit up for Thursday Night Football.

Can the Rams secure a playoff spot?

The Rams are not yet locked into the 2024 playoffs, but they are closing in. Los Angeles currently holds the NFC’s 8th seed and is in a strong position to push for a postseason berth. Additionally, they remain in contention for the NFC West title.

The Rams and Seahawks are scheduled to face off in the final game of the regular season. Depending on their performances in the preceding weeks, this matchup could decide the 2024 NFC West champion.

