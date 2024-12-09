NFL News: 49ers QB Brock Purdy may lose key weapon for TNF against Matthew Stafford's Rams

The NFC West is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, and Week 15 kicks off with a crucial matchup that could begin to determine the standings. The San Francisco 49ers will host Matthew Stafford‘s Los Angeles Rams at Levi’s Stadium, with the news that Brock Purdy and his teammates will likely be without a key offensive player.

The talented RB Isaac Guerendo finished the game against the Chicago Bears with a foot sprain, which will probably sideline him for the upcoming matchup when the 49ers face Sean McVay’s team in the opening game of the new week in the league.

The news was reported by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, who confirmed the information shared by San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan through his X (formerly Twitter) account @RapSheet.

“49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that RB Isaac Guerendo has a foot sprain and will be evaluated over the next few days. Sounds like a relatively mild one, but with a short week, it’ll be a challenge,” Rapoport said.

December 08 2024 Santa Clara CA U.S.A San Francisco running back Isaac Guerendo (31)runs to the outside for a long gain during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Football game between the Chicago Bears and the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco beat Chicago 38-13 at Levi Stadium San Francisco Calif.

The San Francisco 49ers currently hold a record of six wins and seven losses, making a victory over the Rams in the Week 15 opener crucial to keeping their playoff hopes alive.

George Kittle praised Brock Purdy’s motivation in the game against the Bears

The San Francisco 49ers have had to constantly reinvent themselves this season due to significant injuries, especially on the offensive side. Brandon Aiyuk, Christian McCaffrey, among others, were key absences for Kyle Shanahan’s team, forcing Brock Purdy and George Kittle, their primary leaders, to step up even more.

The victory against the Bears last weekend may have been the best performance by the 49ers this season. George Kittle spoke to the media after the game and made it clear what Brock Purdy’s words meant in preparing for the matchup.

“Brock was, Hey guys, go out there, play team football, play for each other. Find the energy. Find the spark. I’m shortening that. Brock talked for a while. They both did a great job.”

George Kittle – San Francisco 49ers – NFL 2023

The road ahead for the 49ers in the final stretch

The fate is sealed for the 49ers this season, and it remains to be seen whether they can secure the coveted playoff spot or if, on the other hand, their season will come to an end this weekend.

After the mentioned game where they will host the Rams in Prime Time, San Francisco will travel to Florida to face the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.

The penultimate game for Brock Purdy and company will be crucial as they will face the Detroit Lions in Santa Clara, while the season finale will take place in Glendale on January 5, when they visit the Arizona Cardinals.