Alabama drama: Pete Thamel drops report on Kalen DeBoer’s future that could worry Crimson Tide fans

Pete Thamel is widely regarded as one of the most plugged-in voices in college football, and his latest report regarding Alabama has sent shockwaves through the sport. Thamel revealed that Michigan is determined to lure head coach Kalen DeBoer away from the Crimson Tide.

“Sources tell me that Michigan officials remain conviced that they want to attempt to hire Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer,” Thamel said during a College GameDay segment. “The result of tonight’s game is going to factor heavily into that pursuit, as an Alabama loss would make the logistics of attempting to hire DeBoer much more tenable.”

Thamel isn’t the only heavy hitter suggesting DeBoer’s tenure in Tuscaloosa could be nearing an end. ESPN’s Michael Wilbon echoed those sentiments hours before kickoff, suggesting that a loss tonight would effectively be the detonator for a move to Michigan.

“The coach at Alabama is going to have a job-on-the-line situation in 24 hours, and then headed to Michigan once he loses. And then Alabama’s looking. Then what are you going to say?” Wilbon remarked on ESPN.

Nick Saban stands firm behind DeBoer

Despite the mounting speculation, DeBoer still has powerful allies in his corner. Legendary former head coach Nick Saban recently voiced his unwavering support, emphasizing that the program remains committed to DeBoer as the leader for the long term.

“Kalen DeBoer has the total and complete support of the University of Alabama,” Saban stated before the Alabama-Oklahoma game. “They want him as the head coach at Alabama, no matter what happens tonight.”