Alabama QB Jalen Milroe makes something clear to the CFP committee after victory vs Auburn

Alabama Crimson Tide‘s latest victory over Auburn left Coach Kalen DeBoer‘s team with a final record of nine wins and three losses. While awaiting the future of the program in relation to the playoffs, it was QB Jalen Milroe himself who sent a strong message to the CFP Committee.

After the game at Bryant-Denny Stadium, where Bama secured a convincing 28-14 victory over the visitors, the talented quarterback spoke with the press and made his stance clear when asked why his team should be in the playoffs.

“There is a grit and determination for this group,” Milroe told ABC. “The normal thing when pressure comes is to fold and give up. There are guys in this locker room who constantly want to be better. Constantly love the guys in the room. That’s the best thing about this group.”

Milroe, who threw for 256 yards and rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns in the win, also made it clear the mindset not only he has, but also his teammates and the Alabama coaching staff.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) calls out signals before a snap during the second half of a college football game between the LSU Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide on November 9, 2024 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“Coach talks about going 1-0,” the QB said. “You don’t when that opportunity is to go 1-0. It’s all about having an open mindset, growth mindset to go 1-0. It so important for any player to have a growth mindset, to have an optimistic mindset as well.”

“I have great teammates, great coaches who continue to be on my side throughout the whole game. They made it easy. It is all about executing the job at hand and win,” Milroe finally concluded.

Kalen DeBoer showered praise on Milroe’s performance

After the dominant victory in the Iron Bowl against the Auburn Tigers, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer couldn’t hide his excitement and delivered a strong message regarding the remarkable performance of QB Jalen Milroe.

“It lived up to the hype. It definitely did,” DeBoer stated, via BamaOnLine. “He found his times to go make plays. Sometimes it was when we dropped back, but he didn’t force it, but when the times came, he can go make those plays. He made us tough to defend a lot of times today. Again, I thought he threw the ball extremely well.”

Additionally, the coach praised Milroe’s ability to overcome adversity: “We talk about resiliency for our team, I think that’s a good word to use for him,” DeBoer said. “It’s hard being the quarterback of any football team. I think it’s hard being a quarterback of a team and a program that expects to win every game. The ball’s in his hands a lot. I know there’s always a play or two that you always want back, but he just continues to stay the course.“

Head coach Kalen DeBoer of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium on September 28, 2024 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

DeBoer expressed special gratitude to the fans after Iron Bowl victory

The victory over Auburn was not only the result of the great performance of the players on the field, but the coach also knows that Alabama’s fans play a key role in every home game presentation.

“I do want to say one thing, we’re undefeated at home and that’s a big part to do with our fanbase. Just out there right at the very end and the energy in the stadium today, just all day from the time that we pull up and do the walk to the very end and that’s been every single week. There’s definitely a home field advantage that we feel when we’re here. I want to give a lot of thanks to the fans for being here today and for being here with us all season long. It was a fun night for our guys, winning the Iron Bowl. It’s a big deal, as everyone knows and for us did the things that we needed to do to put ourselves in a chance to win.”