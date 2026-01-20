Trending topics:
NCAA FB

Miami HC Mario Cristobal makes something clear to Carson Beck about costly INT against Indiana in CFP National Championship

After the loss to the Indiana Hoosiers, Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal delivered a straightforward message for Carson Beck and the rest of the team.

By Federico O'donnell

Follow us on Google!
Miami HC Mario Cristobal spoke sincerely after the loss to Indiana
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesMiami HC Mario Cristobal spoke sincerely after the loss to Indiana

The Miami Hurricanes fell in heartbreaking fashion to the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff National Championship. It’s having hope that ultimately comes back to break a team’s heart, and the Canes never stopped believing. After the game, Mario Cristobal made sure to send a strong message to Carson Beck, whose final-drive interception may cause him to lose sleep for a while.

There are a couple of plays Miami can look back on and blame for the 27–21 loss to Indiana in the biggest game of the 2025 college football season. There is no use crying over spilled milk, though, and Cristobal reminded Beck and company of that with his postgame comments. Still, he couldn’t help but feel like the night could’ve ended differently.

Like to have that last one back,” Cristobal admitted about Beck’s game-sealing interception during his postgame media availability.

Advertisement

But again, a lot of the plays made throughout the course of the year from the guys up here on stage to the guys in that locker room got us here to this moment and gave us an opportunity all the way to the end. So, proud of him.”

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

CJ Daniels sends message to Beck

It’s been a roller coaster of a year for Beck. From suffering a UCL injury that had many questioning whether he’d ever be able to throw a football as accurately again, to leading a storied college football program all the way to the national title game. Obviously, the ending is what fans across the nation will remember, but the journey deserves as much recognition.

Carson Beck breaks silence with honest message to Miami after Indiana loss in CFP National Championship

see also

Carson Beck breaks silence with honest message to Miami after Indiana loss in CFP National Championship

On that note, wide receiver CJ Daniels voiced a heartfelt comment about his quarterback.The whole world wrote him off,’’ Daniels admitted. “He got us here.” Beck didn’t quite get to complete his redemption arc, but he put the NCAA on notice, and he now has a chance to make the NFL after showcasing his leadership and skillset in college football’s biggest stage.

Advertisement
federico o'donnell
Federico O'donnell
ALSO READ
Beck breaks silence with message to Miami after Indiana loss in CFP National Championship
College Football

Beck breaks silence with message to Miami after Indiana loss in CFP National Championship

Curt Cignetti, Indiana lose Fernando Mendoza successor for 2026 after National Championship
College Football

Curt Cignetti, Indiana lose Fernando Mendoza successor for 2026 after National Championship

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza sends clear message to Miami after National Championship win
College Football

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza sends clear message to Miami after National Championship win

NY Yankees add new face to roster amid talks over Cody Bellinger
MLB

NY Yankees add new face to roster amid talks over Cody Bellinger

Better Collective Logo