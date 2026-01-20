The Miami Hurricanes fell in heartbreaking fashion to the Indiana Hoosiers in the College Football Playoff National Championship. It’s having hope that ultimately comes back to break a team’s heart, and the Canes never stopped believing. After the game, Mario Cristobal made sure to send a strong message to Carson Beck, whose final-drive interception may cause him to lose sleep for a while.

There are a couple of plays Miami can look back on and blame for the 27–21 loss to Indiana in the biggest game of the 2025 college football season. There is no use crying over spilled milk, though, and Cristobal reminded Beck and company of that with his postgame comments. Still, he couldn’t help but feel like the night could’ve ended differently.

“Like to have that last one back,” Cristobal admitted about Beck’s game-sealing interception during his postgame media availability.

“But again, a lot of the plays made throughout the course of the year from the guys up here on stage to the guys in that locker room got us here to this moment and gave us an opportunity all the way to the end. So, proud of him.”

CJ Daniels sends message to Beck

It’s been a roller coaster of a year for Beck. From suffering a UCL injury that had many questioning whether he’d ever be able to throw a football as accurately again, to leading a storied college football program all the way to the national title game. Obviously, the ending is what fans across the nation will remember, but the journey deserves as much recognition.

On that note, wide receiver CJ Daniels voiced a heartfelt comment about his quarterback. “The whole world wrote him off,’’ Daniels admitted. “He got us here.” Beck didn’t quite get to complete his redemption arc, but he put the NCAA on notice, and he now has a chance to make the NFL after showcasing his leadership and skillset in college football’s biggest stage.